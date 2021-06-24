Marica (Mary) Kucko Townsend, 83

Marica (Mary) Kucko Townsend, age 83, passed away peacefully June 16, 2021. She was born February 23, 1938 in Croatia (Yugoslavia). She was preceded in death by her husband, James Townsend, in 2009 and her son, Rickey Townsend, Sr, in 2004.

Marica is survived by her beloved companion, Ted; her sister and brother-in-law, Anica and Slavko Jelecki of MI; her daughter and son-in-law, Sue Ann and Dan Lass of CO; son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Dawn Townsend of FL; 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews; along with her extended family and friends.

She grew up during times of war in a small village. Life was not always easy, she worked by hand on the family homestead. Whenever there was a dance, Mom was there. After fleeing communist Yugoslavia, she became a U.S. Navy wife and was devoted to her adopted country.

She loved people, no one was a stranger to her. She was “Grandma” to everyone around her. She was an excellent seamstress, loved to knit, and volunteered in her community.

Please join us in celebrating Marica’s life on Thursday, June 24th at Mattingly-Gardner Funeral Home, 41590 Fenwick St, Leonardtown, MD. Family visitation is at 8:30 am, the public from 9:00-10:00, immediately followed by a service.

In lieu of cut flowers, the family will accept living flowers for her memory garden.