Michael Timothy Norris, Sr, “Mike”,59, of Hollywood, MD passed away on June 20, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 10, 1962 in Leonardtown, MD and was the loving son of James Carroll Norris, Sr. of Hollywood, MD and the late Shirley (Peggy) Ann Raley Norris. Mike is survived by his sons Michael T. Norris, Jr. (Devin) of Richmond, VA, John Dennis Norris (Hayley) of Warsaw, VA, William (Billy) Allen Norris of California, MD, and 4 grandchildren. Along with his siblings James (J.C.) C. Norris, Jr. and Patricia A. Sparks (Bobby).

He was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and a graduate of Leonardtown High School. Mike was a self-employed painter for 30 years. He enjoyed working on old Chevy trucks.

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 25, 2021 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM in St. Aloysius Catholic Church Leonardtown, MD with Father David Beaubien officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Michael T. Norris, Jr, John Dennis Norris, William A. Norris, James (Jesse) Carroll Norris, III., Bobby L. Sparks, and Charles B. Norris. Honorary Pallbearers will be Robert B. Sparks, Peggy A. Sparks, Aryn Tilley.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s P.O. Box 625 Leonardtown, MD 20650 and Leonardtown Vol. Rescue Squad P.O. Box 299 Leonardtown, MD 20650.