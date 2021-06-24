Roberta “Bobbi” Louise Evans, 73, of Lexington Park, MD passed peacefully on June 11, 2021 at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC. She was born on January 17, 1948 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Robert (Bob) and Virginia Burton Gunter.

She is the loving mother of Jeff (Sandra) Evans of New Market, TN and Brian Evans of Park Hall, MD, “more than a” daughter-in-law, Mallory Evans of Lexington Park, MD and 3 grandchildren: Blake, Rylee and Breanna Evans. She is also survived by her brother, Bill Gunter and wife, Kathleen of Great Mills, MD and their 2 sons, Bob (Lisa) and Ian (Andrea) Gunter. She was predeceased by her sister, Judy Hall, daughter-in-law, Marsha Evans and father of her two sons, Robert C. (Bob) Evans.

She was a graduate of Great Mills High School Class of 1965. She received her Associates Degree from Charles County Community College and later achieved her Bachelors of Science Degree majoring in Financial Management from University of Maryland, University College in May 1998 while she was raising her sons. She began her career with the Federal Government on 9/21/1968. She held various administrative and financial positions during her 34 plus years. One of her longest spans was providing support to the Physical Sciences Branch of Computer Services Directorate. She received many outstanding performance awards during her career. She retired as a Budget Analyst on 03/03/2003 from NAWC AD Comptroller. Roberta decided to continue working and did so for various defense contractors until present. She will be remembered by many of her co-workers “as a knowledgeable and fun person to work with”.

Roberta was a very sweet, kind and loving woman who was always taking care of others ahead of herself. When she did have relaxation time, she enjoyed listening to Beatles music and reading on her Kindle. She loved lighthouses and the season of fall. She never played sports herself but she always cheered for the Redskins.

She was a member of the First Saints United Methodist Church, St George’s Island Campus. In fact, she was the President of the St George’s Island UMC Chapter of United Methodist Women for 15 years. Roberta also taught Sunday school to her sons and later her grandchildren.

As a young mother, Roberta was soon to take on the role of “Single Mom”. She accepted this role with strength and dignity and dedicated her time to make sure that her sons had all they needed to achieve their goals in life. She was active in their Cub Scout Pack 561 (Piney Point) and all their school activities. She was most proud of both of her sons’ involvement in volunteering for the Fire and Emergency Services.

Her grandchildren have brought her great joy. She learned how to play the Battleship game and was skilled at playing UNO. She always praised them for their achievements. She loved being their “Berta”. She always told them “I love you a bushel and a peak and a hug around the neck”.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with a prayer service recited by Pastor Cindy Caldwell at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Funeral Service will be celebrated by Pastor Cindy Caldwell on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at First Saints United Methodist Church, St George’s Island Campus. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to A Community That Shares (ACTS), P.O. Box 54, Bushwood, MD 20618.

