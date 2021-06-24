Elizabeth “Betty” Jean Longmore, 74, of Westminster, MD passed away on June 8, 2021 at Brightview Senior Living Center where she had lived since 2016. She was surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on December 16, 1946 in Leonardtown, MD to the late James Abell Longmore, Sr. and Rose Theresa (Alvey) Longmore.

Betty was a resident of St. Mary’s County until she graduated from St Mary’s Academy in 1964. She attended college at Mount Saint Agnes which is now Loyola University in Baltimore, MD. She graduated from college in 1968 with a Master’s Degree in Speech Pathology and Audiology. She was hired by the Baltimore County School system and later she worked for Pleasant Plains Elementary School in Anne Arundel County where she dedicated her time to helping children with developmental issues in speech and hearing. She retired from teaching in 1999.

She was a talented seamstress and her needlepoint creations continue to bring joy to those who received her works of art. She was always ready to enjoy a shopping trip or any excursion when the opportunity presented itself. Her favorite outings were annual trips in the fall with her sisters.

Betty lived her life caring for and loving her family and friends. She was never to busy to lend a hand to anyone who was in need. If someone was ill, she was there to clean for them, mow their lawn or drive them to appointments. If it was a shoulder you needed, Betty was there to listen. She was a humble, kind and loving woman and anyone who had the pleasure of meeting her knew she was a gift placed in their lives.

She was everyone’s favorite aunt because she didn’t simply show up to watch events or visit, she listened and was honestly interested in everything her 15 nieces and nephews did. She attended every activity she could and when they were little, she was always in the floor playing with them. They knew they could trust and count on her for anything.

Betty is survived by her siblings: Rose Marie Weiland (Joseph Hugh) of Fredericksburg, VA; Mary Lou Frain (Charles) of Finksburg, MD and Marian Bowser of California, MD as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Leonard Longmore, Elsie (Longmore) Sullivan; Abell Longmore Jr.; her brother-in-law Joseph Bowser.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, June 13, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with Prayers at 6:00 P.M. recited by Deacon Ammon Ripple at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20659. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on June 14, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with Mass celebrated by Reverend Raymond Schmidt at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, 43950 St. Johns Road, Hollywood, MD 20636. Interment will be on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at St. Aloysius Cemetery at 22800 Washington Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Serving as pallbearers will be her nephews; Jim Bowser, Jimmy Frain, Chuck Frain, Paul Weiland, Chris Longmore and Waylon Johnson.

In lieu of flowers please send donations in memory of Elizabeth Longmore to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A..