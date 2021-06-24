Gregory William Day, 63, of Brandywine, MD passed away peacefully on June 13, 2021 at University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, MD. He was born on August 31, 1957 to the late William George Day and Gloria Ceila (Prasso) Day.

Greg met and married the love of his life, Deborah Anne Owens, on July 9, 2016 and they spent over nine (9) wonderful years together. Their love has endured hardships, happiness and many joyous moments.

A hard-working man, Greg supported he and Deborah as a Plumbing Supervisor at Charles A. Klein & Sons, Inc. in Sykesville, MD. He was a valued supervisor, dedicated employee and cherished friend to many of his coworkers for over sixteen (16) years.

Although, he never had children of his own, Greg was very active in refereeing youth football in both Calvert and Charles counties. He was so dedicated to football he was an active member of the Washington Suburban Football Official Association. He was proud of his fifteen years of service in the organization that supported physical activities and sportsmanship. An avid professional football fan, Greg rooted for the New York Jets. The sport he loved brought him so much joy and he could talk football any time of year.

He was a wonderful cook, who enjoyed sharing his talents with family and friends. All were welcome to sit down at his table, or pull up a lawn chair for a cookout. He loved his Ford Mustangs and all things mechanical. Greg was a wonderful man, who had many talents and hobbies, but his greatest love was with his wife, Deborah. As the days go by and the seasons change, rest assured Greg is watching from the sidelines and throwing flags in your path when you need to straighten your way.

Greg is survived by his beloved wife, Deborah Anne Owens of Brandywine, MD; step-sons, Keith Holcomb of Brandywine, MD and Michael Owens, Jr. of Fairfax, VA; brother, George Day of CT; his beloved dog, Bailey and many extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, William George Day and Gloria Ceila Day.

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 18, 2021 for Greg’s Memorial Gathering at 10:00 a.m. with a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Deacon Bill Kyte at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers the family encourage donations be made in Greg’s name to the Multiple Myeloma American Cancer Society at https://donate3.cancer.org.

