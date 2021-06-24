Charles Anthony “Tony” Quade, 66, of Hollywood, MD passed away on June 13, 2021 at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington D.C. with his loving wife at his side.

He was born on October 1, 1954 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Joseph Horace Quade, Sr. and Margaret Cecilia Flora Quade.

Tony is a 1972 graduate of Chopticon High School On April 19, 1975, he married his beloved wife, Elaine Garner Quade at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church in Hollywood, MD. Together they celebrated over 46 wonderful years of marriage. He was employed for over 26 dedicated years as a Supervisor for the Charles County Road Division until his retirement in 2016. He and his wife enjoyed travelling, especially to Las Vegas and the local casinos. He was an Associate Member of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department where he liked helping the Ladies Auxiliary with catering events and working the carnival. He also volunteered with the St. Mary’s County food pantry. He was very giving and enjoyed helping others. He also liked sitting on his porch watching the birds.

In addition to his beloved wife, Elaine, Tony is also survived by his siblings: Michael O. Quade, Sr. (Barbara) of Ocean City, MD and Patricia Morgan of Hollywood, MD; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his siblings: Betty Ann Self, Joseph Horace “Teenie Boy” Quade, Jr., Mary Virginia Quade, Margaret Ann Brady, George Reintzell, Irene Hill, and William Patrick “Billy Boy” Quade.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with prayers recited at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Raymond Schmidt on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, 43950 St. John’s Road, Hollywood, MD. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Bernie Alvey, Glenn Alvey, Robbie Garner, Michael Moorefield, Christopher Hill, and Michael Quade, Jr.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, 43950 St. John’s Road, Hollywood, MD 20636 and the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd. Street, New York, NY 10016.

