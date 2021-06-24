Alice Lee Ritchie Colvin, 96, of Valley Lee, MD passed away on June 13, 2021 at her home.

She was born on October 12, 1924 in Washington, D.C. to the late Scott Brewer Ritchie and Ruth Kathleen Neff.

Alice graduated from William and Mary College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy. On November 28, 1947 she married her beloved husband, Jerry Marshall Colvin, Jr. in Valley Forge, PA. Together they celebrated over 57 wonderful years of marriage before his passing in December 2004.

She was an avid reader, particularly enjoying mysteries and autobiographies. She and her husband enjoyed square dancing and listening to Concerts at St. Mary’s City, as well as the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. They also travelled extensively throughout the world, including Africa, Japan, France, Italy and China. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother.

Alice is survived by her children, Scott Marshall Colvin (Camille) of Leonardtown, MD and Tracy Colvin North (Jim) of Virginia Beach, VA. She is the proud grandmother of seven grandchildren: Eric Colvin (Joanna), Brandon Colvin (Polly), Kelsey Colvin, Nick Colvin, Carly Colvin, Jason North (Kristin) and Nicole Smith (Jeff); great grandmother of seven: Sidney Colvin, Jackson North, Charlie North, Jones North, Harper Smith, and Jordyn Smith; and many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she is also preceded in death by her brother, Bruce Ritchie.

She was a past member of the Sweet Adeline’s, St. Mary’s County Woman’s Club, and a long-time member of Leonardtown Baptist Church.

All services are private.

Memorial contributions in memory of Alice may be made to Second District Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1, Valley Lee, MD 20692.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.