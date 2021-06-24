Cyril Patrick “Pat” Gerek, 81 of Park Hall, MD passed away peacefully on June 11, 2021 with his wife, Gloria by his side.

Pat was born on March 18, 1940 in St. Mary’s City, MD to the late Cyril Joseph Gerek and Teresa Gertrude Hammett Gerek.

After graduating high school in Great Mills, MD, Pat entered the United States Air Force (USAF). He proudly served from January of 1958 until September of 1963. Upon leaving the USAF, Pat opened his own business, Pat’s Speed Shop. He also towed for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Department as well as the Maryland State Police for over 30 years. Upon semi-retiring, Pat acquired a Captain’s License and chartered numerous fishing parties aboard his boat “Miss Pat”.

He married the love of his life, Gloria Jeane Bowles, on August 15, 1959 in Ridge, MD, with whom he enjoyed 61 years of marriage. They were blessed to raise three wonderful children together. In addition to his wife, Pat is survived by his children Cyril Paul Gerek of Chantilly, VA, Deborah Lynn Gerek (Ty Larsen) of Arizona, Cheryl Helene Gerek (Chris Woodburn) of Ridge, MD, his grandson Wyatt Christopher Woodburn of Kodiak, AK and his two granddaughters, Stephanie Gagliano, of Rockville, MD and Sarah Helene Woodburn of Ridge, MD. He also has two great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by his brothers Rick Gerek (Renee) of St. Mary’s City, Joe Gerek (Anita) of St. Mary’s City, sister-in-law Sandra Gerek; brother-in-law Bob Pace and extended family Greg Madjeski, James Fenwick and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother Charles Michael Gerek, sisters Elizabeth Ann Stewart and Mary Rose Pace.

Pat was an amazing, hard-working, caring man who lived an adventurous life racing Super Stock Class at IHRA and NHRA events. He was an outgoing man with a great sense of humor and the ability to fix anything. Even though Pat endured Kidney Disease the last four years of his life, he never complained and could even find humor in it at times. The family would like to thank the staff at MEDSTAR Washington Hospital Center.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Friday, June 18, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650; with prayers recited at 7:00 p.m. by Father Peter Giovanoni. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on June 19, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia Church, 47950 Mattapany Road, St. Mary’s City, MD 20686 with interment to follow at the Slovack Cemetery off of Mattapany Road.

Serving as pallbearers will be Chuck Helton, James Fenwick, PJ Forrest, Sonny Baroniak, Larry Clark, Keith Fairfax, Ollie Tippett and John Laychak.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ridge Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 456, Ridge, MD 20680 or the National Kidney Foundation, 1301 York Road, Suite 209, Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093-6007.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.