ETC Kerry Joseph McGargill, USN (Ret.), 57, of Hollywood, MD passed away suddenly June 16, 2021 at his home.

He was born on December 17, 1963, in Omaha, NE to the late John Robert McGargill and Glenda Ann Mausbach-Merwald and Jack Merwald (stepfather.)

In 1982, Kerry proudly enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served his country for over 20 dedicated years of service before his retirement in 2003 as an Electronics Technician Chief. During his service he travelled throughout the world, with some of his favorite assignments being in Spain and Cuba. He earned many awards, metals and citations, including: Humanitarian Service Medal, Navy & Marine Corps Overseas Service Ribbon (6), Navy Rifle Marksmanship Ribbon, Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist, Good Conduct Medal (5), Commendation Medals, Achievement Medals, Meritorious Unit Commendation Medals, “E” Ribbons, National Defense Service Medals, and Armed Forces Expeditionary Medals. After retiring from the Navy he began his second career with CACI as a Project Manager, in which he has worked for the past 17 years. He enjoyed his job and took great pride in his work. In 2009 he met his life partner, Terri Lynn Hoffman. Together, they have enjoyed 12 wonderful years making memories to last a lifetime.

Family was his pride and joy. He loved hosting backyard cookouts with family and friends gathered around the pool as he manned the smoker and the grill. He was known for his smoked beef brisket and fried turkeys. He loved spending time on the water, when he was younger he loved to boat and fish, then in adulthood he enjoyed scuba diving. He made many trips home to Nebraska and Arizona to visit his family whom he remained close with. He had a quick witted, dry sense of humor, and was always up for a good time. He loved playing with his 3 grandchildren and made sure to teach them all to swim. He also loved his dog, Zoey. Family was his greatest love and he enjoyed spending time with them.

In addition to his beloved companion, Terri, he is also survived by her children: Robin N. Cole (Joseph) of Lusby, MD, Lindsey M. Hoffman of La Plata, MD, and LJ A. Hoffman of Hollywood, MD; his siblings: Kelly J. Jones (Edward) of Omaha, NE, Kimberly A. Hill of Euless, TX, and Donald L. McGargill (Dolores) of Auburn, NE; his granddaughters: Karmyn E. Hoffman, Kennedi E. Cole, and Alayna M. Johnson; his nieces and nephews: Nicholas Jones, Kyle Jones, Alex Jones, Amanda Hill, Jack Hill, Duane McGargill, and Caleb McGargill; and great nieces/nephew: Makayla Jones, Jonah Jones, Ellie Jones, and Xander Bigelow. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his brother, Robert J. McGargill.

Family will receive friends for Kerry’s Life Celebration on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with a Life Service celebrated by Rev. Joe Orlando at 7:00 p.m, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Another Memorial Service will be held in his hometown, Omaha, NE, at a later date. Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2632, 23282 Three Notch Road, California, MD 20619.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.