Linda Susan Jones, 68 of Lexington Park, MD passed away on June 18, 2021 at home with her family by her side.

She was born on November 2, 1952 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Theodore Marshall Russell and Mary Elizabeth Porter Russell.

On July 14, 1971, Linda married her beloved husband, Fritz Jones in Leonardtown, MD. Together they celebrated over 49 wonderful years of marriage. She was employed for many dedicated years in the retail industry. She and her husband enjoyed taking day trips, especially to the beaches on the California coastline and to visit family in Alaska. Her favorite vacation was in Hawaii. She was a delicious cook with her specialty being lasagna. Holidays were always treasured filled with family and delicious meals. She taught her granddaughter, Faith, how to cook. A favorite outing was to play BINGO at Island BINGO. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy and she especially loved all her time spent with them.

In addition to her beloved husband, Fritz, Linda is also survived by her children, Christopher M. Jones (Virginia) of Upper Marlboro, MD and Dana M. Whorl of California, MD; her grandchildren, Faith E. Whorl and Matthew S. Connelly; her brothers Dale E. Russell of Great Mills, MD and Mark S. Russell of Flowery Branch, GA; and extended family and friends. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her brother, Ted A. Russell and sister, Janet F. Purcell.

Family will receive friends on Friday, June 25, 2021 from 12:00 to 1:00 pm, with a Funeral Service at 1:00 pm, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 22020 Chancellors Run Road, Great Mills, MD 20634.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Linda Jones name to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

