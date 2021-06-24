Katherine “Mama Brown” Maria Knott Brown, 89

Katherine Maria Knott Brown, affectionately known by many as “Mama Brown,” 89, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on June 19, 2021 at St. Mary’s Nursing Center in Leonardtown, MD with her loving family at her side.

She was born on March 2, 1932 in Oakley, Maryland to the late Joseph Ambrose Knott and Ada Katherine Goldsborough.

Katherine is a lifelong resident of Southern Maryland. She is a 1947 graduate of Sacred Heart School. On January 1, 1950, she married beloved husband, Joseph Daniel Brown Sr. They celebrated over 38 wonderful years of marriage before his passing in July 1988. Together they enjoyed going to the movies, the racetrack and dancing. She was a devoted wife and mother of 12 children. She was an excellent homemaker providing many delicious meals every night. She was famous for her stuffed pork chops and stuffed ham. Holidays were all festive and filled with delicious foods. She enjoyed flower gardening and always spent her summer’s canning her husband’s bountiful garden. Later in life, she enjoyed playing BINGO, going to Cracker Barrel with her sister Agnes and shopping. She enjoyed finding bargains and treasures at yard sales. She was a wiz at word search puzzles. She lived with her youngest son, Anthony, who was her caretaker for many years before moving to St. Mary’s Nursing Center. She was a devoted and loving mother, sister, grandmother and friend to many. She was a treasure to her family and will always be in their hearts.

Katherine is survived by her children, Joseph D. “Tink” Brown, Jr. (Sue-Ellen) of Golden Beach, MD, Joan M. Guy (Sonny) of Leonardtown, MD, Frances “Arlene” Boswell (Eddie) of St. Inigioes, MD, David W. “Bubba” Brown, Sr. of Avenue, MD, Michael Allen “Chico” Brown (Karen) of Daytona, FL, Karen Jeanette Ruffner (Patrick) of Brandywine, MD, Agnes Cecilia Brown, Mary R. Barreras (Porf) of Mechanicsville, MD, Thomas Eugene “Tom” Brown (Tammy) of Colonial Beach, VA, Cheryl Melinda Wedding of Newport News, VA and Anthony J. Brown of Mechanicsville, MD. She is also survived by her sisters: Agnes Macrae of Lexington Park, MD, Margaret Bridgette (Lester) of Mechanicsville, MD and Barbara Copsey of KS; 31 grandchildren and many great and great-great grandchildren, extended family and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she is also preceded in death by her son, Robert Glenn Brown and her siblings: Joe Knott, Aloysius Knott, Leonard Knott, Dorothy Bowles, and Virginia Strain.

All services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Nursing Center, 21585 Peabody Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

