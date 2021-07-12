UPDATE: Police Still Investigating Horse Shot and Killed in Leonardtown, Cash Reward Offered for Information



UPDATE: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in an animal cruelty investigation.

On Sunday, June 20, 2021, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 43100 block of Moll Dyer Road in Leonardtown for the report of animal cruelty.

Initial investigation determined that an unknown suspect(s) shot and ultimately killed a 17-year-old horse named Leggs between 9 am and 5 pm on June 20, 2021. A puncture wound to the horse’s abdomen was observed, apparently a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Cpl. Melissa Green at 301-475-4200, ext. 71996 or email melissa.green@stmarysmd.com. Case # 32309-21

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Animal Control are investigating the shooting and killing of a horse in Leonardtown.

On Sunday, June 20, 2021, police and animal control responded to the 43000 block of Moll Dyer Road in Leonardtown, and found a large male horse with a gunshot wound.

The family of Leggs is offering a $2,000.00 reward for information leading to an arrest, along with an additional $2,000.00 reward from a separate family.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and St. Mary’s County Animal Control are investigating the incident.

The owners released the following message on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

“I am broadcasting this message to all horse/large animal owners in the Leonardtown/Redgate area. My horses are nestled back off Route 5 over a mile and a half and is surrounded with woods.

My family’s farm is in close proximity to the back of the Leonardtown Farm Subdivision and it adjacent to a pipeline where we see respectable hunters during the hunting season along with the occasional hiker, ATV’s, ETC.

As for what I’m getting ready to share with you I pray never happens to any of your beloved animals. Just to clarify, my animals are family to me and they are not just an animal so this I take personal and to heart.

My horse ‘Leggs’ was gut shot by a .22 caliber rifle on Sunday, June 20, 2021 on Fathers day. The horse is a 17-2 hand bright white horse wearing florescent orange fly boots. A person/uneducated individual shot him as if he were a big target. i feel this was a person with no gun handling or training and is a heartless individual. My horse endured countless hours of sheer agony from the .22 caliber bullet that shredded his kidneys and intestines. Who and where is this person? By pulling that trigger in a split second all the damage just unraveled and fell like a line of dominos. They need to comprehend and hear all about the pain and suffering they inflicted upon my horse which took his life. This person needs to see the heartache it has caused my family and all our students that loved him. Leggs was a huge part of our riding program and the immense loss we are share, words can’t describe. Please share this friends and family, and friends of friends throughout St. Mary’s County.”

