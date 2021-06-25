Lost Dog Found and Reunited with Victims Family After Owner is Involved in Rollover Collision in Mechanicsville

On Monday, June 21, 2021, at approximately 5:57 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Faunkirk Drive in Mechanicsville, for a motor vehicle collision reported serious with one vehicle overturned.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle on its side with no entrapment and the single patient out of the vehicle.

Ambulance 796 transported the adult male victim to the Medstar St. Mary’s Hospital.

The victims dog “BB” or “Be Be” was inside the truck when the collision occurred. After many tips and citizens assisting in searches to find the dog, BB was found a short distance away from the accident scene in a wooded area, and has since been reunited with his family!

Photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department. Along with photos and videos courtesy by Lauren Marie.

