Trossbach Produce Roadside Stand Reopening on Saturday, June 26, 2021

Trossbach Produce announced today that starting Saturday, June 26, 2021, roadside stand located at 12015 Point Lookout Road in Scotland will be for the season!!

They will be open 7 days a week from 9:00 a.m., to 6:00 p.m.

“We currently have:

Peaches

Blueberries

Onions

Beets

Green Beans

Garlic

Red Potatoes

Squash

Cucumbers

Zucchini

Bell Peppers

Tomatoes

On Saturday, they will also be attending the California Farmers Market located at the BAE Systems at 22810 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, and the Home Grown Farm Market located at 21078 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, from 9:00 a.m., to 1:00 p.m.

They are excited to see you all!

