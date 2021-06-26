St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Head-on Collision in Leonardtown, One Transported to Trauma Center

June 26, 2021

On Saturday, June 26, 2021, at approximately 1:12 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Newtowne Neck Road and Wathen Road in Leonardtown, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one occupant possibly trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a head-on style collision. A short time after First Responders arrived on the scene, a helicopter was requested for one patient with serious injuries.

Due to weather, all helicopters were unavailable.

The single occupant of one vehicle was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries, and the single occupant of the second vehicle was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

