UPDATE: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Head-on Collision in Leonardtown That Sends Chaptico Woman to Trauma Center

UPDATE 6/28/2021: On Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 1:10 a.m., St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the area of Newtowne Neck Road and Wathen Road in Leonardtown for the reported motor vehicle collision.

Upon arrival, police found the vehicles to be in a head-on collision with one of the operators to be reported in serious condition. The St. Mary’s County Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta, operated by Mariassa Brianona Somerville, age 26 of Chaptico, was traveling northbound on Newtowne Neck Road when her vehicle crossed the centerline for unknown reasons. Somerville’s vehicle entered the path of a 2013 Ford F-150, operated by Joshua David Wood, age 20 of Leonardtown, and the vehicles collided head on.

Somerville was transported to a regional medical center and hospitalized for incapacitating injuries, while Wood was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

At this time, operator error appears to be the contributing factor in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or events leading up to the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Brian Connelly at 301-475-4200, ext. 78031 or email brian.connelly@stmarysmd.com.



