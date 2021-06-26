AUDIO: Two Adult Females Injured After Beaver Attack in Bushwood

On Saturday, June 26, 2021, at approximately 11:55 a.m., emergency medical personnel responded to the 21000 block of Fosters Neck Drive in Bushwood, for the reported animal attack with two victims injured.

Crews arrived on the scene and found two victims with injuries to their arms and legs.

The two women reported they were walking on a private beach when they turned around and observed what they thought was a small dog coming towards them, they continued walking away from the animal when it attacked them from behind.

Authorities attempted to locate the beaver which yielded negative results.

Ambulance 599 transported one patient to an area hospital. Ambulance 597 transported one patient to the MedStar Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore. Both victims reportedly suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Ambulance 299 was diverted to a bicyclist struck in Mechanicsville.

It is unknown if Animal Control, Maryland Department of Natural Resources, or any other agencies are investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



https://smnewsnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Angry-beaver-attack-in-St.-Marys-Couty-6-26-2021.mp3