State Fire Marshal Investigating House Fire in Mechanicsville, One Victim Flown to Burn Center

On Saturday, June 26, 2021, at approximately 12:14 p.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Leonardtown, Seventh District, Bay District, and Charles County responded to 27374 Birch Manor Circle in Mechanicsville, for the reported house on fire with a burn victim.

Firefighters arrived on the scene in under 3 minutes from dispatch and found fire showing from a one-story residence, along with a female burn victim and one dog in front of the residence.

Crews from Mechanicsville made an interior attack while completing a primary and secondary search of the residence. The fire was placed under control in under 30 minutes. All searches of the residence yielded negative results.

Animal Control was requested to the scene after the dog become aggressive with a firefighter and impeded patient assistance.

One adult female victim was transported by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area burn center. The dog did not appear to have any injuries.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

