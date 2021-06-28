Robert Wayne Moss, 74, of Beaver, WV passed away at his daughter’s home from battles with several illnesses Thursday, June 24th, 2021.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, William Hobert Moss and Frances Armanta (Redden)Moss and a sister-in-law, Nancy Moss.

He is survived by a son, Randy (Cyndi) and a daughter, Alisha (William); grandchildren, Savannah, Trevor and Jaydn; great-grandson, August. His brothers, Gary (Angie) and Junior Moss and several nieces and nephews also survive.

Robert was a residential and commercial carpenter by trade and loved his work. After becoming disabled, Robert enjoyed being with his friends and trying out new recipes. He lived in Southern Maryland the last 30 plus years and his daughter was able to move him back to West Virginia on Father’s Day this year. He was able to spend 4 WONDERFUL days enjoying his grandchildren and family.

Robert will be sadly missed by his family and the family he developed in Maryland over the years.

There will be a “Celebration of Life” later for family and friends.

