Two Horses Dead After Motor Vehicle Collision in Hughesville

On Monday, June 28, 2021, at approximately 4:50 a.m., police responded to the area of Prince Frederick Road and Orchard View Lane in Hughesville, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a horse.

Police arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle and two horses in the roadway.

The single occupant denied any injuries. Officers pronounced both horses deceased on the scene.

Witnesses reported both horses were wearing halters.

Police are alternating traffic down to one lane due to the shoulder of Prince Frederick Road being shut down. Use caution in the area and slow down.

Updates will be provided when they become available.