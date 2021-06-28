Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Regrets to Announce Passing of Charter Member William “Bill” Jones, 92

Passing of Charter Member William “Bill” Jones 3/13/1929 – 6/24/2021.

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Charter Member William “Bill” Jones. Mr. Jones was one of the original Community Members who came together to start the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department in 1956. Mr. Jones was also a Life Member and held numerous positions in the department. Mr. Jones held the positions of Vice President, Chief Engineer, and Assistant Engineer. Mr. Jones was elected into the SMVFA Hall of Fame in 2008 and nominated for the MSFA Marbury F. Gates award in 2007. Mr. Jones retired as a DOD Police Officer from Patuxent River NAS in 1991.

Mr. Jones continue to support HVFD during all of our fundraising events and could always be found in the raffle stand during our annual carnival. He continued to attend drills and meetings every Tuesday night and supported the up and coming officers with great stories of the beginnings. Mr. Jones was truly dedicated to serving his community and will be missed by all.

Visitation: will be held on Tuesday June 29, 2021, from 5:00 p.m., to 8:00 p.m., at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall located at 24801 Three Notch Road in Hollywood. Prayers start at 7pm with Firemen’s Prayers at 7:15 p.m.

Services will be held the following day on Wednesday June 30, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at the St. John’s Catholic Church located at 43950 St Johns Road in Hollywood, interment to follow at the St. John’s Catholic Cemetery.

