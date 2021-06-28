Past Hollywood VFD Fire Chief and President Charles “Danny” Davis Awarded Marbery F. Gates Cup Award Through Maryland State Firemen’s Association

Congratulations to Past Chief and President Danny Davis on being awarded the MSFA Marbery F. Gates Service Cup Award.

This award was established by the Rockville Volunteer Fire Department and accepted by the MSFA Executive Committee in 1981 to honor over fifty (50) years of active service performed by charter member, Mr. Marbery F. Gates of Rockville, Montgomery County, Maryland. The initial and first award was presented to Mr. Marbery F. Gates on June 15, 1981, at the 86th Annual MSFA Convention . Mr. Gates served on the MSFA Board of Trustees from 1969 through 1989.

Mr. Davis is a Past Chief and President of the Hollywood VFD along with being a Past President of the MSFA. Mr. Davis continues to support Hollywood VFD both in Operations and the Executive side with his knowledge and experience in the fire service. Mr. Davis is well deserving of this award as he has dedicated his life to serving the citizens of St. Mary’s County and the State of Maryland.

