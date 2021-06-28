Police Investigating 89-Year-Old Female Struck and Killed After Hit-and-Run in District Heights

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run that occurred in District Heights Wednesday night. The deceased pedestrian is 89-year-old woman from Fort Washington. Investigators are working to identify her family.

On Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at approximately 10:20 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Silver Hill Road and Plaza Drive for a pedestrian collision.

The preliminary investigation revealed the involved car was traveling westbound on Silver Hill Road.

The driver struck the pedestrian, who, for reasons that remain under investigation, was in the roadway at the time. She was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead a short time later. The involved driver did not remain on the scene.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477); online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device). Please refer to case 21-0028213.