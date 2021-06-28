Police Arrest Five Suspects in Connection with Murder of 15-Year-Old in Langley Park

Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit identified and charged five suspects in connection with an April homicide in Langley Park.

The suspects are

18-year-old Marlon Steven Miguel Ramirez of Hyattsville, MD

19-year-old Jiecsin Marcelo Portillo Cruz of Chillum, MD

20-year-old William Rivera- Martinez of Reston, VA

20-year-old Edras Araeli Lopez-Lopez of Langley Park, MD

21-year-old Mario Alexander Clarios Arias of Chillum, MD

They are all charged with the murder of 15-year-old Nelson Ramos of Takoma Park.

On Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at approximately 3:15 a.m., officers responded to the area of the Ruatan Northwest Branch Trail for a welfare check.

Once on scene officers discovered a male, unresponsive, suffering from trauma in the wooded area off the walking trail. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Ruatan Northwest Branch Trail falls within the jurisdiction of Maryland-National Capital Park Police. The Prince George’s County Police Department investigates all homicides that occur within the jurisdiction of Maryland-National Capital Park Police.

The suspects are all charged with first degree murder and related charges. Rivera-Martinez is in custody in Fairfax County awaiting extradition. A court commissioner ordered the remaining suspects held without bond at the county’s Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 21-0015457.

