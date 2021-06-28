Police Investigating Motor Vehicle Collision Involving Motorcycle in Prince Frederick, One Flown to Trauma Center

On Sunday, June 27, 2021, at approximately 12:35 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 3675 Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

A Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived on the scene in under 3 minutes from the dispatch, and upon his arrival, the officer immediately requested a helicopter for the victim and stated a tourniquet was applied at approximately 12:38 p.m., a second tourniquet was applied shortly before Trooper 7 landed.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported a 65-year-old male to an area trauma center with serious injuries to the lower body, he was conscious and alert while talking to medical personnel.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.