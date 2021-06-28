Three Children and Two Adults Transported to Trauma Centers After Motor Vehicle Collision in Waldorf, Police Investigating

On Saturday, June 26, 2021, approximately 10:07 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Mattawoman Beantown Road and Pinefield Road in Waldorf, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with subjects trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find three vehicles in the roadway and reported no entrapment.

Firefighters requested two helicopters for three patients. Maryland State Police Helicopters Trooper 6, and Trooper 7 landed nearby a short time later.

Medical personnel reported the victims were approximately a 5-year-old female and a 8-year-old female, both pediatric victims were transported by Trooper 7., and a 50-year-old female who was transported by Trooper 6.

An 11-year-old female and a 43-year-old female were transported by ambulance to area trauma centers, an additional three patients were transported to an area hospital.

Police are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.