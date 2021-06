Blue Crabs to Host Fourth of July Red, White, and Blue Crabs Fireworks Spectacular

Going to Regency Furniture Stadium on the Fourth of July for a Southern Maryland Blue Crabs game is a tradition unlike any other. While the Blue Crabs don’t have a game on the Fourth of July for the first time in years, the party goes on. To purchase tickets, click here.

From 6 PM to 10 PM on July 4th, 2021, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs are inviting all of Southern Maryland to their 2021 Red, White, and Blue Crabs Fireworks Spectacular at Regency Furniture Stadium.

For just $8, Southern Marylanders can join in on the biggest family-friendly Independence Day celebration around. The Blue Crabs will be serving up food and drinks in their concessions stands, and all kids will get free admission to their Kids Park! All participants will be invited to play fun outdoor games including a dunk tank, bounce houses, inflatable obstacle courses, face painters, and live music on the field by Paradox!

The night will be capped off with the best fireworks that the DMV has to offer. Southern Maryland’s Hometown Team invites you to get out of the house and join the Blue Crabs for a Fourth of July party unlike any other.

About the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

The Blue Crabs play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. The Blue Crabs, set to kick off their 13th season of baseball, call Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, Maryland home. For more information on the Blue Crabs, please call 301-638-9788 or visit http://www.somdbluecrabs.com for more information.

