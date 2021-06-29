Police Investigating Triple Shooting in Glenarden That Leaves 29-Year-Old Bowie Man Dead

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday night in Glenarden.

The decedent is 29-year-old Rien Green of Bowie. Two additional men were also shot. One remains hospitalized with critical injuries, the other has since been released and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

On June 24, 2021, at approximately 10:30 pm, officers from the Glenarden Police Department responded to the 9200 block of Woodmore Center Drive after hearing nearby gunfire.

After further investigation, the officers located three men suffering from gunshot wounds. All three men were taken to a hospital for treatment. Green succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

Investigators are working to determine a motive and identify suspect(s). Preliminarily, detectives do not believe this was a random crime.

The Prince George’s County Police Department investigates all homicides in the City of Glenarden.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512 . Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 21-0028384 .