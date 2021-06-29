Maryland State Fire Marshals Office Encourages Citizens to Attend Public Firework Displays

With the arrival of summer and the Fourth of July holiday quickly approaching, State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci suggests that Marylanders attend public fireworks displays. “I would highly suggest the safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend one of the many public fireworks displays throughout the state,” stated Geraci. To help Marylanders enjoy a safer summer season, the State Fire Marshal offers several ways to enjoy fireworks while avoiding injury:

Leave fireworks to the professionals. Consider attending one of the numerous public fireworks displays scheduled throughout Maryland every year. Check the Maryland State Fire Marshal website at: https://mdsp.maryland.gov/firemarshal for listed public fireworks displays throughout the state. Look under the “Explosives and Fireworks” tab.

Fireworks are PROHIBITED in Baltimore City, Montgomery, Prince George’s, Harford, and Howard Counties, as well as Ocean City.

For those individuals who insist on the use of consumer fireworks:

Purchase the fireworks in the location where you intend to discharge them. Check with the local municipality to determine what fireworks are considered legal for use in that area.

Read and follow label warnings and instructions.

Do not allow small children to use fireworks.

Do not consume alcoholic beverages while using fireworks.

Have a bucket of water or hose available

Fully extinguish remains of fireworks in water before disposal.

“Fireworks have been a long tradition of the 4th of July holiday celebrations. Please make safety your number one priority so everyone can enjoy the holiday season.” adds the State Fire Marshal. “By acting responsibly, we can help eliminate fireworks injuries in Maryland.”