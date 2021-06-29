NAS Patuxent River Announces Independence Day Weekend Gate Hours

NAS Patuxent River’s gates will operate under the following hours from Friday July 2 to Monday July 5:

NAS Pax River Gate 1- Open

NAS Pax River Gates 2 and 3- CLOSED July 2-July 5

NRC Solomons Main Gate- Open

Webster Outlying Field Main Gate- Open

The Pax River Pass and ID Visitor Control Center (VCC) will be open for normal operations Friday, July 2., and closed July 3-5.

All patrons must pick up their passes from the VCC by close of business July 2. For more information contact the VCC directly at 301-342-3231.