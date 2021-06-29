NAS Patuxent River Updates Health Protection Condition Alpha, Expands Base Access and Programs

Naval Air Station announced June 25 that the installation is now in Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Alpha.

Commanders and public health personnel use HPCON levels to guide specific actions personnel can take in response to a health threat. While it’s always important to prevent the spread of germs, there are additional steps you can take if COVID-19 transmission becomes more widespread in your community. Under HPCON Alpha, routine measures to prevent the spread of infection are advised in addition to the following:

Routinely clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

If you are sick, call your medical provider for instructions on receiving care before going to the clinic

Stay informed by routinely checking reliable sources of information such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and your local public health agencies.

NAS Patuxent River has also reinstated the Trusted Traveler Program for access to the installation. The Trusted Traveler Program allows properly-credentialed personnel to escort non-credentialed guests on base so long as they are in the same vehicle. Non-credentialed visitors must still be escorted by credentialed personnel at all times on the installation.

“We’re happy to announce this shift to HPCON Alpha and the expansion of programs as a result,” said NAS Patuxent River Commanding Officer Capt. John Brabazon. “Falling COVID transmission rates on base and in the immediate community have allowed us to make this change, and I appreciate the hard work and patience of our personnel and residents in the face of the pandemic. This shift is a direct result of your actions to keep our community healthy through safe practices and vaccinations.”

The following services have reopened/expanded as of June 25:



The Child and Youth Program has moved to Stage 3 operations, which begins a move back to full enrollment. Over the next several months families that were enrolled prior to the COVID pandemic will be contacted to return. Those families deemed mission critical during the pandemic and were not fully enrolled prior to COVID will receive notification and support to find alternate child care in order to make space available for families coming back to the Child Development Centers. Depending on the number of returning enrollees, offers will be made to families from the waitlist until all spaces have been filled. More information can be found at https://www.navymwrpaxriver.com/child-youth.

Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) – The Family Support Center staff is back in full-force and are offering in-person appointments for every program, and virtual appointments will remain available as well if a customer is not comfortable coming in. Small group in-person classes are also resuming with a maximum of 12 participants per class. In-person TAP classes will resume the third week in July but will be limited to 12 participants and the virtual option will also remain available. New Parent Support Home Visitation services has resumed in-home visits with mitigations in place per Public Health guidance. More information on the FFSC can be found at https://www.navymwrpaxriver.com/…/7c0f6de0-5098-4076… or by calling 301-342-4911.

Drill Hall – The Pax River Drill Hall is now open to all with base access from Monday through Friday 5 a.m.-5 p.m; Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. From 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday the Drill Hall is only open to active duty military and dependents; and closed Sundays.

Reservations are no longer required. ID checks from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. for active duty military and dependents.

Showers are open. No towel service provided; patrons must bring own towels.

Indoor Command PT and Group Exercise classes will resume but capped at 15 people. Ten classes will be offered per week to gauge interest. More information available at https://www.navymwrpaxriver.com/fitness or by calling 301-757-3943.

Center Stage Theater/Coffee Shop – Reopens for movie screenings July 2. One showing Thursdays, 2 showings Fridays and Saturdays, 1 showing Sundays. Parties can resume. Capacity limits moved to 75 percent.

Theater Coffee Shop hours: 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, call the Center Stage Theater at 301-342-5033.

Outdoor Pool – Recreational swim hours are 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; limited hours are because of a national shortage of lifeguards, but patrons may stay as long as needed. There is a 75 percent capacity limit use of the pool (260patrons at any one time).

Outdoor pool fees:

Active Duty/Dependents: Free

Recreational Swim: Retired Military/Dependents, DoD Civilians & Contractors $5/per person daily | $90 for Family Monthly Pass | $250 for Family Summer Seasonal Pass

Outdoor pool Lap Swim is free to all including Retired Military/Dependents, DoD Civilians & Contractors.

Swim lessons will resume (1-on-1 or Group) dependent on number of Water Safety Instructors available.

Auto Skills – Open Friday 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Limit 3 people per vehicle at each bay

Tools will be cleaned after each use

Water fountains are closed

Hand sanitizing station available for customer usage

Strike Zone Bowling Center

Open Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Reservations no longer required, and parties/league play allowed. For more information please call 301-342-3994.

Community Rec (formerly Tickets and Travel) – Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Tables and chairs available for rent. Pavilions will now allow maximum occupancy. Outdoor special events and bus trips will resume. Lending Locker items can now be picked up for use.

Playgrounds – All playgrounds on base are open

West Basin Marina – Open seven days a week 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

No more than two people in the office at one time

Kayak, Stand Up Paddle Board and Canoe rentals available, reservations required call West Basin Marina at 301 342 -3573

Camping at Pax River – Open. Reservations required, call West Basin Marina at 301-342-3573

Liberty Center – Open Tuesday through Sunday 2 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Liberty events and trips to resume with limited capacity

Hand sanitizer stations available for customer usage

Housing Office/Community Center – Open for normal operations

Navy Gateway Inns and Suites (NGIS) – NGIS extends service to leisure travelers in addition to those on official travel.

Front Desk Hours: 6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily

For information, call 301-342-3601; for reservations call 1-877-628-9233.

Pax River Navy Flying Club (PRNFC) – Fully vaccinated pilots, students, and passengers may access the aircraft unmasked.

Cedar Point Golf Course Open Monday 11 a.m.-dusk, Tuesday-Thursday 8 a.m.-dusk, Friday 7:30 a.m.-dusk, Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m.-dusk.

Walk-ins are now accepted, and tournaments may now be scheduled. For information and reservations, call 301-342-3597.

NAVY RECREATION CENTER SOLOMONS – Open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday

RV & Tent camping is fully open

Recreation Lodging (Cabins/Cottages) will slowly phase back in to regular occupancy as staffing in the housekeeping department increases

Outdoor pavilions are open

Club 9 building is available for rental

Table/chair/table cloth rentals are available

Two newly remodeled Comfort Stations are open, one Comfort Station is currently down for repair.

Adventure Zone – Open Thur 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and Fri/Sat 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Arcade, mini golf, driving range, on site outdoor activity pavilions (game table pavilion and program pavilion-billiards, ping pong, fooseball) are now available

Seasonal group activities and programs will resume

Rental bikes, coolers, cots, general camping equipment, picnic packs, and inflatables are now available

Unmanned Fitness Center open

All playgrounds open with no restrictions

Bark Park, Athletic Fields, Green Spaces, Nature Trail all open with no restrictions

Point Patience Marina – Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday

Rental equipment; steam pots, dip nets, and coolers are available.

Port-a-potty available while comfort station is rebuilt

Drinks, Bait, tackle and ice available for purchase

Mike and Ed’s Camp Store – Open 11 a.m.-7p.m. Thursday through Sunday

Increase inventory stock. Available items; drinks, snacks, ice, bait, ice cream, and a sundry of camping related items and NRC Solomons souvenirs.

Riverside Aquatics – Swimming Pool Complex will remain secured pending the hire of required lifeguards to meet facility safety requirements.

Riverside Beach – Open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday through Sunday and holidays. Operations are weather condition dependent. As additional lifeguards become available resume boat rental operations and expand hours of operation/weekday service delivery

Sunset Pier – Open 24/7

No patron load restrictions

Operations are weather condition dependent

For more information on Pax River’s MWR programs, visit https://www.navymwrpaxriver.com/covid-19-update . For more information on NAS Patuxent River, follow on social media at www.facebook.com/NASPaxRiver and https://twitter.com/NASPaxRiverPAO .