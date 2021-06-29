MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Becomes First Healthcare Facility in Southern Maryland to be Recognized by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC)

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital is the first healthcare facility in the Southern Maryland area to be recognized by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC), a quality program administered by the American College of Surgeons.

“We are extremely proud of our team for achieving this accreditation,” said Stephen Michaels, MD, chief operating officer, and chief medical officer of MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. “Those in our community seeking diagnosis or treatment of breast disease can have confidence in our commitment to providing the best resources and care available to help them during all stages of their journey.”

To earn the designation, a breast center must meet rigorous NAPBC standards demonstrated through a site visit every three years. NAPBC centers must provide patients with:

Comprehensive care, including a complete range of state-of-the-art services and equipment

A team approach to breast cancer to provide the best available treatment options

Information about ongoing cancer clinical trials and treatment options

Access to prevention and early detection programs, cancer education, and support services

Ongoing monitoring and improvements in cancer care

In addition to the NAPBC accreditation, MedStar St. Mary’s has also been named a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence (BiCoE) by the American College of Radiology and carries accreditations for two digital mammography units, the stereotactic biopsy unit, ultrasonography, and MRI. Additionally, the Cancer Care & Infusion Services department recently joined the MedStar Georgetown Cancer Institute enhancing collaboration with renowned oncology specialists while increasing access to the latest therapies, research, and clinical trials for patients.

“We want every patient who comes through our doors to feel confident that our breast health program offers the latest technology and treatments administered by a caring and knowledgeable team of experts,” said Dr. Michaels. “Our goal is to give every patient the individualized care and attention that leads to the best outcomes for every patient.”

