St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Missing 15-Year-Old James Winfield Clark of Scotland

The St Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating a missing child: James Winfield Clark, 15, Male, White, 5’10”, 156 lbs.

Last seen: Leaving 49293 Harry James Road in Scotland on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at approximately 8:00 p.m., he was riding a red bicycle and carrying backpacks. He was wearing a green shirt, dark shorts, and a hat.

If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate James Clark please call 911 or contact the police.

In April of 2021, Jesse Clark, 13, and Josiah Clark, 15. Both of Ridge, Maryland, left the same residence with supplies and a canoe. They were located safe and unharmed one day later in Westmoreland County, VA.