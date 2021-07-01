Maryland State Police Investigating Mechanicsville Woman Struck and Killed in Waldorf

UPDATE 7/1/2021: On Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at approximately 10:26 p.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision on United States Route 301 (Crain Hwy) in the area of Smallwood Drive in Waldorf, Maryland.

Due to the seriousness of the collision, the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack requested a Collision Reconstruction Specialist (CRS) to assume the investigation. TFC M. Posch of the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded as requested.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers indicates a 2006 Honda Accord operated by Jaelyn Nicole Atchison, (19 yoa) of Waldorf, MD was traveling southbound on Crain Hwy in the area Smallwood Drive.

A pedestrian, identified as Jacqueline Marie Woods, (60 yoa) of Mechanicsville, MD was attempting to cross the southbound lanes of Crain Hwy from the Park and Ride located on Smallwood Drive. Ms. Woods entered the travel path of the Honda and was subsequently struck. Ms. Woods was pronounced deceased on the scene and Ms. Atchison was transported to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Ms. Woods was not crossing in a marked crosswalk or an implied crosswalk. Pedestrian error appears to be a factor in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Duty Officer at the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack at (301) 392-1200.

The investigation is continuing and being investigated by TFC M. Foster of the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack and TFC M. Posch of the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack. (21-MSP-025981)



