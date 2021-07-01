Calvert County Woman Claims $40,000 VaxCash Prize

Four drawings remain including $400,000 grand prize on July 4

A former county health department worker is the latest winner to claim a $40,000 prize in the $2 Million VaxCash Promotion.

Although the winner from the June 24 drawing chose to remain anonymous, she wanted to get her message out about why she chose to get vaccinated.

“This promotion is a wonderful thing to help promote getting vaccinated,” the Calvert County winner told Lottery officials while claiming her prize. “I know how important this vaccine is, and I know that vaccines save lives.”

The VaxCash Promotion, announced by Governor Larry Hogan on May 20, is a collaboration of the Maryland Lottery and the Maryland Department of Health, aimed at incentivizing Marylanders who have not yet received their COVID-19 vaccinations while rewarding those who have. All Maryland residents 18 and older who have received a COVID-19 shot at a non-Federal facility in Maryland at any time are automatically entered into daily drawings being held from May 25 through July 4. Beginning with the June 27 drawing, any Maryland resident 18 or older who was vaccinated at a Veterans Affairs (VA) facility located in Maryland is also eligible.

Each day through July 3, one winner will receive a $40,000 prize, and the promotion culminates on the Fourth of July when one winner will receive a $400,000 prize.