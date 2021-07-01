One Injured After Single Vehicle Collision in Great Mills

On Thursday, July 1, 2021, at approximately 1:30 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Great Mills Road in Great Mills, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one occupant possibly unconscious.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle in the roadway on the median of Point Lookout Road with the single occupant conscious.

The single occupant was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

One witness reported the vehicle involved in the collision and a second vehicle not involved in the collision were travelling at a high rate of speed just seconds before the crash occurred. The second vehicle fled the area prior to the arrival of First Responders.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the collision.

