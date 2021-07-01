Governor Hogan Announces $13.5 Million in Maryland Waterway Improvement Fund Awards

Governor Larry Hogan announced $13.5 million in Waterway Improvement Fund grants for Fiscal Year 2022 to enhance and improve public boating access, facilities, and navigation throughout the state.
The announcement—coming during the fourth day of the governor’s tour of the Eastern Shore—was made at the Ocean City Fire Department, which received $50,000 for a fire and rescue vessel engine replacement.
Ridge Volunteer Fire Department in St. Mary’s County, along with St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department in Calvert, will receive $50,000, and $25,000 for a new fire/rescue vessel.
“Boating is not just an important part of our history and our culture, it is also an important part of Maryland’s economy,” said Governor Hogan. “The announcement of these new grants is yet another shining example that Maryland is open for business, open for summer, and open for boating.”
The funding will go toward 60 projects in 19 counties, including grants for statewide projects and emergency water rescue needs. Projects include new public boating access, amenities, and facilities; dredging of navigable waterways; emergency vessels and equipment for local first responders; and other important infrastructure and initiatives.
“We are pleased to demonstrate Maryland’s commitment to keeping our waters safe and accessible through these grant awards,” Maryland Secretary of Natural Resources Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio said. “The Waterway Improvement Fund is an essential program that benefits all waterway users.”
To streamline the grant application and management process, DNR has created the Grants Gateway to provide a single entry point for grantees and assure access to funding for innovative local projects. The gateway also provides DNR with an integrated grant-management system to monitor sources, manage data, and ensure grants are consistent with the department’s strategic priorities.
The Waterway Improvement Fund was created in 1966 to support the development, enjoyment, and use of Maryland’s waters for the benefit of the general boating and cruising public. It is primarily derived from a five-percent vessel excise tax on boat purchases and titling.
Projects to be funded in Fiscal Year 2022:
Allegany County
Rocky Gap State Park
Boating Access Improvement and Bulkhead Replacement
$250,000
Town of Westernport
Boat Launch Improvements
$121,000
Anne Arundel County
Annapolis Fire Department
Equipment Purchase for Fire Boats
$1,100
City of Annapolis
Adaptive Boating Center
$250,000
City of Annapolis
Engineering of New Docks at Burtis Basin
$51,000
City of Annapolis
Floating Dock Installation at Multiple Street Ends
$250,000
Green Heron Point, Arnold
Dividing Creek Maintenance Dredging
$147,000
Grays Creek and Hunters Harbor, Lake Shore
Maintenance Dredging
$222,000
Water Oak Point Road, Pasadena
Rock Creek DMPS Rehabilitation and Stockpiling
$375,000
Sandy Point State Park
Boat Ramp and Marina Parking Area Improvements
$250,000
Boone Trail, Severna Park
Yantz Creek and Saltworks Creek Dredging
$110,000
Baltimore County
Baltimore County Fire Department, Cockeysville
New Fire and Rescue Vessel
$15,000
Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire Department, Middle River
New Fire and Rescue Vessel
$50,000
Gunpowder Falls State Park
Dundee Creek Marina Pier and Utility Upgrades
$200,000
Baltimore City
Living Classrooms Foundation Marina
Improvements /Replacement
$350,000
Calvert County
Calvert Marine Museum, Solomons
Boat Basin Pier and Bulkhead Replacement
$200,000
Town of Chesapeake Beach
Chesapeake Beach Dredge Material Placement Site
$250,000
St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department
New Fire and Rescue Vessel
$25,000
Caroline County
Choptank Marina, Preston
Auxiliary Parking Lot Expansion and Permanent Surfacing
$150,000
Choptank Marina, Preston
Engineering for Redesign of Fuel Tank and Seawall
$55,000
Tuckahoe State Park
Boat Ramp Replacement
$150,000
Dorchester County
City of Cambridge Municipal Marina
Marina Improvements
$250,000
Crocheron Wharf
Repairs and Improvements
$250,000
Smithville Boat Ramp
Ramp Repairs and Improvements
$250,000
Frederick County
Cunningham Falls State Park
Boating ADA Improvement
$150,000
Garrett County
Deep Creek Lake State Park
Boat Dock Replacement and Boat Area Repairs
$200,000
Harford County
City of Havre de Grace
Water Street Boat Ramp Parking Lot
$133,500
City of Havre de Grace
Engineering for City of Havre de Grace Marina Dredging
$150,000
Kent County
Rock Hall Volunteer Fire Department
Fire and Rescue Vessel
$50,000
Prince George’s County
Prince George’s County Fire Department
Water Safety Rescue Equipment
$24,000
Queen Anne’s County
Centreville Landing
Parking Lot and Bulkhead Enhancements
$250,000
Chesapeake Heritage and Visitor Center, Chester
Boat Ramp and Pier
$250,000
Southeast Creek Landing, Church Hill
Dredging
$100,000
Crumpton Landing
Boat Ramp and Bulkhead Replacement
$250,000
Somerset County
City of Crisfield
Crisfield Depot Piers and Walkways
$90,000
Dames Quarter
Boat Ramp Bulkhead and Pier Improvements
$150,000
Janes Island State Park
Boat Ramp and Transient Slip Repairs
$100,000
Smith Island
Tylerton County Dock and Harbor Improvements
$75,000
Somers Cove Marina, Crisfield
Bulkhead Replacement and Marina Site Improvements
$2 million
Somers Cove Marina
General Maintenance
$100,000
St. Peters Creek Marina
Bulkhead and Finger Pier Replacement
$50,000
St. Mary’s County
Bushwood Wharf
Pier Repair
$125,000
Ridge Volunteer Fire Department
Purchase Fire and Rescue Vessel
$50,000
Snow Hill Park
Boat Ramp
$500,000
St. Patricks Creek Federal Navigation Channel
Maintenance Dredging
$800,000
Talbot County
Easton Point
Boat Ramp Parking Lot Improvements
$50,000
Town of St. Michaels
Harbor Road Boat Slip Improvements and Water Connections
$30,000
Washington County
Greenbrier State Park
Boat Dock Improvements
$200,000
Town of Hancock
Boat Ramp Improvements
$250,000
Williamsport Volunteer Fire & EMS
New Fire and Rescue Vessel
$17,500
Wicomico County
Cedar Hill Marina
Bulkhead Restoration
$250,000
Worcester County
Town of Ocean City Fire Department
Fire and Rescue Vessel Engine Replacement
$50,000
Town of Ocean City
Channel #10 Maintenance Dredging
$248,500
Natural Resources Police Area 1 Marine Facility, Ocean City
Maintenance Dredging
$50,000
Pocomoke River State Park
Milburn Landing Boat Ramp Repairs
$100,000
South Point Public Boat Ramp, West Ocean City
Bulkhead Replacement and Improvements
$250,000
Statewide
Emergency dredging and navigation needs
$1,313,400
($100,000 General Fund)
State cost share for Federal Clean Vessel Act funding for the operation/maintenance of marina sewage pumpouts
$146,000
State cost share for federal Sport Fish Restoration Boating Access (BA) and Boating Infrastructure Grant (BIG) projects
$250,000
Federal cost share for U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service boating programs
$2.5 million