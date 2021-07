The National Weather Service has posted a Severe Thunderstorm watch as of 12:40 p.m., on Thursday, July 1, 2021, until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021., for St. Mary’s, Calvert, Charles, Anne Arundel, Prince George’s County, Montgomery, Talbot, Somerset, Kent, Howard, Dorchester, Carroll, Cecil, Caroline, and Harford Counties.

