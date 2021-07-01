Detectives Identify and Charge Washington D.C. Man in Connection with Armed Carjacking and Armed Robbery Cases

On November 1, 2020, two male suspects were in the parking lot area of Prestancia Place in Waldorf, after arranging to purchase tennis shoes through someone selling them on an online app.

While the suspects were waiting, they observed a man sitting inside a car.

The suspects got in the car, pulled out a gun and held the driver at gunpoint while waiting for the person selling the shoes. When they saw the person with the shoes, one suspect jumped out of the car and at gunpoint robbed the man of the shoes.

The suspect then re-entered the victim’s vehicle and demanded the victim drive away from the area. The victim complied.

While driving, the victim was involved in a crash, at which point the suspects fled from the victim’s car and ran back to Prestancia Place.

There, they confronted a woman who was entering her car. They pulled her out of her vehicle, hit her over the head with the gun, and stole her car. The woman was treated for her injuries.

Through investigation, Thomas Kahleel Harrington, 19, of Washington, D.C., was identified as one of the suspects in this case.

On Friday, June 25, 2021, Harrington was indicted by a Charles County Grand Jury on several charges to include first-degree assault, armed carjacking, kidnapping, and false imprisonment.

He is currently being held in Montgomery County for unrelated crimes. Detectives are pursuing leads to identify the second suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Brown at 301-609-6502. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.

