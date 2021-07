Police Arrest Two Suspects in Murder at Birthday Party in Bryans Road

Charles County Sheriff’s detectives have identified and arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of Leon Nathaniel Inabinett, Jr., 25, who was shot and killed on June 20 in the parking lot of a firehouse banquet hall at 3099 Livingston Road in Bryans Road.

Inabinett was in the back parking lot when two suspects approached and fired multiple shots at him, he was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

A tip to Charles County Crime Solvers, in addition to other leads, led to the identification of the suspects.

Detectives subsequently obtained arrest warrants for Ryan Lamont Bell, 34, of Waldorf, and Jahad Karim Frierson, 23, of Waldorf.

Bell was located and arrested on June 22. With the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service, Frierson was located and arrested on June 29.

Both suspects were charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and other related charges, and are being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

The victim and suspects were known to each other.

Anyone with additional information should call Det. Weaver at 301-609-6571. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is continuing.



On Sunday, June 20, at approximately 10:48 pm, a shooting took place at the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, Inc.

The victim was a guest of a birthday party being held in our banquet hall upstairs and was not in any way affiliated with Bryans Road VFD. The victim was shot in the rear parking lot and immediately ran back into the firehouse seeking assistance. The victim fell to the ground in a hallway, separate from the main portion of the firehouse. A member of the BRVFD Ladies Auxiliary and another guest of the party came downstairs in the elevator and found the victim just over a minute after. The Ladies Auxiliary member immediately called for assistance from BRVFD members and Charles County DES Paramedics who were stationed at BRVFD. Unfortunately, although aid was rendered within four minutes of the shooting, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Bryans Road Volunteers are actively assisting the Sheriffs Department with any resources that are needed.

Any further questions should be directed to the Charles County Sheriffs Department.

UPDATE 6/21/2021 @ 9:50 a.m.: On June 20 at 10:47 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department at 3099 Livingston Road in Bryans Road, for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located Leon Nathaniel Inabinett, 25, of Capitol Heights with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Charles Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

A preliminary investigation showed the victim had attended a birthday party at the banquet hall located at the fire station. After the party, the victim was helping to clean up and was in the back parking lot when unknown suspect(s) shot him.

At this time, detectives are working on leads and trying to establish a motive. There were no known incidents at the party prior to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective E. Weaver at (301) 609-6571. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 and the Sheriff’s Office is matching the reward of $2,500 for a total reward of up to $5,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

6/20/2021: On Sunday, June 20, 2021, at approximately 8:55 p.m., firefighters from the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department requested police to their station after a gunshot victim walked into the fire station, located at 3099 Livingston Road in Bryans Road.

A helicopter was requested for life-threatening injuries, and a short time after requesting the helicopter, First Responders reported CPR was in progress. The helicopter was then cancelled a short time later.

Police arrived on the scene and made contact with one witness who reported the shooting possibly occurred in the rear parking lot of the fire department.

Emergency medical personnel transported the adult male victim to an area hospital with CPR in progress.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene to investigate the shooting.

Updates will be provided when they become available.