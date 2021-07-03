VIDEO: Two Flown to Area Trauma Center After Single Vehicle Rollover in Lexington Park

On Saturday, July 3, 2021, at approximately 12:28 a.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Cullison Lane in Lexington Park, for a motor vehicle collision reported serious with multiple subjects trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and overturned in a ditch with two occupants severely trapped.

Firefighters from the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department extricated both patients in under 15 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed at a nearby landing zone and transported the two victims to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office recovered drugs from the vehicle.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>