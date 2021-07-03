Solomons 4th of July Traffic Plan Announced

The traffic operations plan is designed to prohibit pedestrian traffic on MD 4, to designate pedestrian travel areas along Solomons Island Road and to limit issues for the post event traffic control.

The State Highway Administration (SHA) and Calvert County Highway Maintenance personnel will be blocking off restricted areas with traffic cones and/or designated traffic control devices to prohibit vehicular parking. These designated “no parking” areas will serve as pedestrian traffic accessways to and from the designated parking locations to the Fireworks viewing area. All pedestrian traffic is to adhere to sidewalks and/or designated pedestrian travel areas for obvious safety purposes.

Illegal parking enforcement will be monitored and enforced by CCSO Personnel to include MD 4, parking lot areas on Solomons Island and residential streets prohibiting public access and/or parking. Illegal/improperly parked vehicles will be towed and stored by designated Tow Companies at the expense of the vehicle owners.

At the conclusion of the Fireworks, all southbound Solomons Island Road traffic will be closed temporarily, and no access will be granted to Solomons Island while the post event traffic control plan is in effect. Restricted access will begin at Lore Road and continue south onto Solomons Island.

Public Parking/Glascock Field: There will be designated exits displayed on VMS boards for those who park at Glascock Field. The field exit leading to the base of the Thomas Johnson Bridge will be a designated “St. Mary’s Exit Only” and will flow all vehicular traffic to southbound MD 4 over the Thomas Johnson Bridge. This exit will also include all vehicles utilizing the Solomon’s Boat ramp parking lot.

The field exit leading to Solomons Island Rd (across from the Calvert Marine Museum) will be a designated northbound MD 4 exit only and all exiting traffic will flow onto northbound MD 4.