VIDEO: One Injured After Vehicle Drives Through a Building in Hollywood, Maryland State Police Investigating

On Saturday, July 3, 2021, at approximately 2:13 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to 24502 Mervell Dean Road in Hollywood, for the reported motor vehicle collision with a vehicle inside a structure.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle completely inside of the structure with the operator trapped.

As firefighters attempted to stabilize the vehicle and start extrication, the operator began pressing the accelerator down. However, the vehicle was stuck and no First Responders were injured.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack along with Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office moved their agency vehicles to form a blockade and deployed stop strips at the rear of the building.

While the vehicle was in the building the driver continued to accelerate the engine causing the tire to continue spinning until the tire heated up and blew out

Firefighters breached one wall and were able to gain access to the vehicle and turn it off. Personnel from the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department freed the single occupant from the vehicle in approximately 10 minutes after their arrival.

The adult male operator of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

All fire and rescue personnel returned to service after approximately 45 minutes. The scene was turned over to police and a property manager. The entire structure and complex is shut down for further notice due to safety.

SMECO responded to the scene to shut off the electric to the building. A building engineer and a county building inspector was requested to the scene.

Prior to the collision, Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop due to the vehicle operating under the speed limit while travelling Northbound on Three Notch Road.

The vehicle then went up a hill into the Hollywood Plaza parking lot, where it then struck a curb and entered the front of the building and continued through the entire structure before striking the rear wall where the vehicle became stuck.

The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack is investigating the incident. Impaired driving is suspected.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

