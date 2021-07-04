Police Make Arrest in Shooting of 41-Year-Old Man at Pax River Inn in Lexington Park

On Saturday, July 3, 2021, police arrested De’Quan Savien Gantt Sr., 20, of Lexington Park.

Gantt was arrested and charged with

First-Degree Assault

Second-Degree Assault

Loaded Handgun On Person

Handgun On Person charge

Firearm Use/Fel-Viol Crime

Poss Of Firearm Minor

Illegal Poss Ammo

Reg Firearm:Illegal Possession

Reckless Endangerment

According to court documents Gantt was involved in the shooting of a 41-year-old man at the Pax River Inn located on Three Notch Road in Lexington Park

On May 16, 2021, at 12:35 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the hotel and located a male victim, age 41 of Lexington Park, suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim was flown to an area trauma center for treatment and later released.

Details will be added to this article as they become available.



Gantt was also arrested on Friday, May 21, 2021, by the Youth Gun Violence Task Force when they attempted to serve an arrest warrant on him for Malicious Destruction of Property.

Task force personnel located Gantt at the Patuxent River Hotel in Lexington Park, and when deputies attempted to place Gantt under arrest as he exited his vehicle and approached the hotel, Gantt assaulted a deputy and fled on foot through an adjacent shopping center. Prior to being apprehended, Gantt discarded an item into a hedgerow. A K-9 scan of the area resulted in the recovery of loaded Smith and Wesson .380 handgun.

De’Quan Savien Gantt Sr. was arrested and charged with the following:

Second-Degree Assault on Law Enforcement Officer

Second-Degree Assault

Possession of a Firearm/Minor

Handgun on a Person

Loaded Handgun on a Person

Illegal Possession of Ammo

Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm

Handgun in a Vehicle

Loaded Handgun in a Vehicle

Resisting Arrest

CDS Possession: Not Marijuana

CDS Possession: Paraphernalia

Arrest Warrant for Malicious Destruction of Property