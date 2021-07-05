MDOT MVA Reminds Marylanders of Expired Product Deadlines

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) is reminding Marylanders of deadlines for products that expired during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as operational changes impacting branch offices and Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program (VEIP) stations in observance of Independence Day.

All branch offices and VEIP stations closed Saturday, July 3, and Monday, July 5, and will reopen Tuesday, July 6, by appointment only. VEIP testing will also resume July 6 and does not require an appointment.

Under Governor Larry Hogan’s Executive Order issued May 12, 2021, customers who have an MDOT MVA product that expired since March 12, 2020, must have those products renewed under new deadlines. All driver’s licenses – both non-commercial and commercial (CDLs) – as well as learner’s permits and identification cards must be renewed by August 15, 2021.

The extension for all other expired documents issued by MDOT MVA, including vehicle registrations and handicap placards, officially expired on June 30, 2021. Customers with expired registrations are encouraged to visit the MDOT MVA eStore to quickly and easily renew online.



Duplicate/Additional Registration Cards,

Insurance Information and Compliance Payments,

Vehicle Title and Registration Applications,

Identification Card Renewals,

Title Replacements,

Disability Products,

Change of Address,

Driving Records,

License Plate Purchase/Replacement,

Temporary Registration,

Information on Administrative Flag Fees and

VEIP Test Date Extension.

Driver’s license renewals and many other MDOT MVA services can also be completed through the website including:

Customers can also enter their license or vehicle information through our First Stop Tool to get a customized dashboard of services they are eligible to complete online. Customers should note, the deadlines impacting expired MDOT MVA products has no effect on the federal REAL ID deadline, which has been extended to May 3, 2023.

MDOT MVA’s 24-hour kiosks and self-service VEIP kiosks will also be available during the closure and normal operating hours.

In accordance with guidance issued by Governor Larry Hogan, MDOT MVA customers and staff are no longer required to wear masks at branch offices and VEIP stations statewide. Please note, face coverings are still recommended for individuals who have not been vaccinated. MDOT MVA will continue to operate by appointment only until further notice. For more information about MDOT MVA’s response to COVID-19 and additional resources, visit MVA.Maryland.gov.