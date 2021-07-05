Maryland State Police Investigating Motor Vehicle Collision in Prince George’s County That Leaves Two Seriously Injured

Maryland State Police are continuing an investigation into a traffic crash that occurred late last night in Prince George’s County.

On Sunday, July 4, 2021, at approximately 10:30 p.m., troopers from the Forestville and College Park Barracks were dispatched to a traffic crash reported on eastbound Route 50 prior to I-495 in Lanham.

Upon arrival, troopers found two vehicles were involved. Fire and emergency medical services personnel also responded to the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates the operator of a silver Audi, identified as Michael Trueheart, II, age 24, of Washington, DC was traveling eastbound on Route 50 at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic. He subsequently struck the rear of a blue Toyota RAV4 and lost control, striking the median and overturning.

Both Trueheart and his passenger, identified as Icess Fuller, age 23, of Washington, DC were ejected from the vehicle. Fuller was trapped underneath the vehicle. Both were transported to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center in Largo.

The driver of the Toyota RAV4, identified as Kala Barnes, age 42, of Maryland was uninjured in the crash. The passenger in the Toyota, a ten year old girl, was treated for minor injuries on scene by emergency medical personnel.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team responded to conduct the investigation. The investigation is continuing.