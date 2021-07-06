State Fire Marshal Investigating Two Arsons in Charles County

The State Police Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating two fires in Charles County.

On Thursday, July 1, 2021, at approximately 8:20 p.m., neighboring residents extinguished a fire at a community gazebo on Sandhurst Place, in Waldorf. The cause of the fire was the result of juveniles intentionally igniting garbage in the gazebo, as well as around it, in addition to a tire which was also ignited causing damage to both the gazebo and the surrounding area.

The original incident occurred on July 1, 2021 and was reported on July 2, 2021. The damage is estimated at $500.

The incident remains under investigation.

_________________________________

On Monday, July 5, 2021, at approximately 3:25 p.m., a small fire and explosion was reported at the 7-Eleven located at 3395 Leonardtown Road, in Waldorf.

The incident occurred in the rear exterior of the store, after unknown suspects placed explosive devices in utility areas of the building. The incident was reported by an employee.

The damage is estimated at $2,000.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6831.