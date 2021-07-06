St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Summons for June, 2021

On June 1, 2021, Cuauhtemoc Amezcua, 52 of Mechanicsville, was issued a criminal summons for Second-Degree Assault by DFC Carl Ball. Case # 27309-21

On June 1, 2021, Demonie Lashae Ford, 21 of Lexington Park, was issued a criminal summons for Malicious Destruction of Property under $1,000 by Cpl. Vincent Pontorno. Case # 26252-21

On June 1, 2021, Malik Dayron Hunter, 28 of Lexington Park, was issued a criminal summons for Second-Degree Assault by Cpl. Pontorno. Case # 27004-21

On June 1, 2021, Chanel Marie Adams, 38 of Valley Lee, was issued a criminal summons for Theft: $100 to under $1,500 by Deputy Travis Wimberly. Case # 22797-21

On June 2, 2021, Nathaniel Carl Taylor, 27 of Great Mills, was issued criminal summonses for two counts of Second-Degree Assault, False Imprisonment, Malicious Destruction of Property more than $1,000 and Theft: $100 to under$1,500 by Deputy Richard Wilhelmi. Case # 20727-21

On June 2, 2021, Monroe Maurice Gantt, 54 of Lexington Park, was issued criminal summonses for two counts of Violation of Protective Order by Deputy Andrew Burgess. Case # 23386-21

On June 4, 2021, Kache Ranee Johnson-Joyner, 26 of Windsor Mill, was issued criminal summonses for Malicious Destruction of Property under $1,000 and Harass, a Course of Conduct by Cpl. Kristi Nelson. Case # 29350-21

On June 9, 2021, Stephen Michael Smith, 29 of Mechanicsville, was issued criminal summonses for First-Degree Assault and Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Jessica Wilson. Case # 30175-21

On June 9, 2021, Joseph William Medley III, 37 of Leonardtown, was issued criminal summonses for First-Degree Assault, Second-Degree Assault and Open Carry with Intent to Cause Injury by Deputy Wilson. Case # 30176-21

On June 9, 2021, Blanche Thomas Laungayan, 52 of Lexington Park, was issued a criminal summons for Theft: Less than $100 by Cpl. Sheena Tirpak. Case # 30208-21

On June 11, 2021, Ricky Lynn Poston, 33 of Valley Lee, was issued a criminal summons for Theft: $100 to under $1,500 by Deputy Zachary Jerew. Case # 30547-21

On June 11, 2021, Donald Wayne Norris, 34 of Great Mills, was issued a criminal summons for CDS Possession: Not Marijuana by Deputy Jerew. Case # 31923-20

On June 11, 2021, Haley Elizabeth Morris, 22 of Lexington Park, was issued criminal summonses for Trespass: Private Property and Theft: $100 to under $1,500 by Deputy Wilhelmi. Case # 22576-21

On June 12, 2021, Justin Darrell Biscoe, 34 of Leonardtown, was issued criminal summonses for Second-Degree Assault and Theft: $100 to under $1,500 by Cpl. Daniel Holdsworth. Case # 28510-21

On June 12, 2021, Bryan Wayne Duvall, 51 of Lexington Park, was issued criminal summonses for Harass: A Course of Conduct; Theft: $100 to under $1,500 and Obliterate/Damage/Remove Property Marker by Deputy Burgess. Case # 25884-21

On June 13, 2021, Daniel Spencer Newbold, 29 of Fairfax Station, VA, was issued criminal summonses for Unlawful Taking of Motor Vehicle and Unauthorized Removal of Motor Vehicle by Deputy Austin Edelen. Case # 30903-21

On June 13, 2021, Thomas Howard Johnson, 17 of Hollywood, was issued a criminal summons for Possession of a Firearm by a Minor by DFC Artina Alvey. Case # 10971-21

On June 13, 2021, Samuel Lee Craddock Jr., 45 of Mechanicsville, was issued a criminal summons for Unauthorized Removal of Motor Vehicle by DFC Alvey. Case # 27662-21

On June 14, 2021, Bryan Allen Roberts, 33 of no fixed address, was issued a criminal summons for Theft: $100 to under $1,500 by Deputy Christopher Palmer. Case # 22558-21

On June 14, 2021, Francis Xavier Hill Jr., 25 of Lexington Park, was issued criminal summonses for Trespassing on Private Property and Theft: Less than $100 by Cpl. Rachael Roszell. Case # 10850-21

On June 14, 2021, Kyle Francis Ridgell, 27 of Mechanicsville, was issued criminal summonses for Theft: $1,500 to under $25,000; Unauthorized Removal of Motor Vehicle; Theft: $100 to under $1,500; Credit Card: Steal Another’s; Credit Card: $100 to under $1,500; Credit Card/Another Charge Less than $100 and two counts of Credit Card/Another Charge: $100 to under $1,500 by Cpl. Steven Kerby. Case # 29452-21

On June 15, 2021, Stacey Lynn Goode, 44 of Callaway, was issued criminal summonses for two counts of Second-Degree Burglary; two counts of Fourth-Degree Burglary; Theft: $100 to under $1,500 and Malicious Destruction of Property under $1,000 by Cpl. Kerby. Case # 30773-21

On June 15, 2021, David Michael Swiderski, 33 of Colonial Beach, VA, was issued a criminal summons for Malicious Destruction of Property under $1,000 by Cpl. Kerby. Case # 27887-21

On June 15, 2021, Patrick Wayne Brooks, 33 of Mechanicsville, was issued criminal summonses for CDS Possession: Not Marijuana and CDS Possession: Paraphernalia by Deputy Preston Dixon. Case # 15402-21

On June 16, 2021, Joseph Thomas Yates, 30 of Lexington Park, was issued criminal summonses for CDS Possession: Not Marijuana; Attempting to Drive Vehicle Impaired by Alcohol; Attempting to Drive Vehicle While So Far Impaired Cannot Drive Safely and Attempting to Drive Vehicle While Impaired by a Dangerous Substance by Deputy Edelen. Case # 27824-21

On June 16, 2021, John Keith Stewart, 46 of Lexington Park, was issued a criminal summons for two counts of Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Robert Chase. Case # 28173-21

On June 16, 2021, Patrick Grant Omara, 38 of Great Mills, was issued criminal summonses for Second-Degree Assault and Letters-Open without Permission by Cpl. Kenneth Flerlage. Case # 26194-21

On June 16, 2021, Heather Erin Tollefsen, 44 of Hollywood, was issued a criminal summons for Letters – Open without Permission by Cpl. Flerlage. Case # 31448-21

On June 17, 2021, Thomas Rudolph Barnes III, 29 of Lexington Park, was issued criminal summonses for First-Degree Burglary and Theft: $100 to under $1,500 by DFC Thomas Snyder. Case # 30071-21

On June 17, 202, David Marcel Burns, 64 of no fixed address, was issued criminal summonses for Unlawful Taking of Motor Vehicle; Theft: $100 to under $1,500; Theft: $1,500 to under $25,000 and Theft Scheme: $1,500 to under $25,000 by Cpl. Milton Pesante. Case # 24285-21

On June 17, 2021, Linda Lee Ellis, 73 of Lexington Park, was issued a criminal summons for Trespassing on Private Property by Deputy Wilhelmi. Case # 23605-21

On June 18, 2021, Stacey Lynn Goode, 44 of Callaway, was issued a criminal summons for Unauthorized Removal of Motor Vehicle by DFC Andrew Budd. Case # 21087-21

On June 18, 2021, Brian Yancey Sampson, 40 of Mechanicsville, was issued a criminal summons for First-Degree Burglary by Deputy Michael Myers. Case # 10285-21

On June 19, 2021, Mikaela Janelle Muzzy, 27 of Great Mills, was issued a criminal summons for CDS Possession: Not Marijuana by Deputy John Gardiner. Case # 46546-20



On June 21, 2021, Stacey Lynn Goode, 44 of Callaway, was issued a criminal summons for Second-Degree Burglary by DFC Alvey. Case # 31357-21

On June 21, 2021, Katherine Paige Adkins, 47 of Leonardtown, was issued criminal summonses for three counts of CDS Possession: Not Marijuana by Deputy Blake Haas. Case # 29086-21

On June 23, 2021, Shawn Michael Clark, 29 of Lexington Park, was issued a criminal summons for Theft: $100 to under $1,500 by Cpl. Skyler LeFave. Case # 17756-21

On June 23, 2021, Lakeisha Lashawn Kelson, 34 of Lexington Park, was issued criminal summonses for CDS Possession: Hydrocodone; CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute: Hydrocodone; CDS Possession: Tramadol and CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute: Tramadol by DFC Benjamin Raley. Case # 32637-21

On June 24, 2021, Phillip Desales Miles, 30 of Leonardtown, was issued a criminal summons for Violation of Protective Order by Deputy David Katulich. Case # 32852-21

On June 24, 2021, Danielle Faye Wheatley, 32 of Evansville, IN, was issued criminal summonses for First-Degree Attempted Burglary; Third-Degree Attempted Burglary; Rogue and Vagabond; Theft: Less than $100 and Malicious Destruction of Property less than $1,000 by Sgt. Cory Ellis. Case # 10302-21

On June 25, 2021, John Thomas Hess Jr., 29 of Charlotte Hall, was issued a criminal summons for Peace Order: Fail to Comply by Deputy Burgess. Case # 32327-21

On June 26, 2021, Jaquan Maurice Douglas, 19 of Lexington Park, was issued a criminal summons for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Chase. Case # 24298-21

On June 26, 2021, Leon Anthony Barnes Jr., 25 of Lexington Park, was issued a criminal summons for CDS Possession: Not Marijuana by Deputy Allison Mattera. Case # 33252-21

On June 26, 2021, Jamar Marcus Young, 33 of Lexington Park, was issued criminal summonses for Failure to Return or Remain; Failure to Provide Insurance Information; Failure to Provide Identification and Failure to Report Accident to Police by Deputy Wilhelmi. Case # 33250-21

On June 27, 2021, William Shawn Carter, 47 of no fixed address, was issued a criminal summons for Theft under $100 by Deputy Mattera. Case # 20489-21

On June 27, 2021, Tyrell Lamar Douglas, 24 of Lexington Park, was issued a criminal summons for Second-Degree Assault by DFC Courtney Edwards. Case # 33307-21

On June 27, 2021, John Cody Burch, 27 of Bushwood, was issued a criminal summons for CDS Possession: Marijuana more than 10 grams by DFC Dianne Hersh. Case # 33255-21

On June 28, 2021, James Daniel Seifert, 26 of no fixed address, was issued a criminal summons for Malicious Destruction of Property by Deputy Allebach. Case # 28192-21

On June 28, 2021, Derick Michael Brown, 41 of California, was issued a criminal summons for Theft under $100 by DFC John Fenwick. Case # 25392-21

On June 29, 2021, John Morris Quade Jr., 51 of Mechanicsville, was issued a criminal summons for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Gardiner. Case # 31364-21

On June 29, 2021, Donald Earl Walker, 32 of no fixed address, was issued a criminal summons for Trespassing on Private Property by Deputy Palmer. Case # 26787-21