St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Stabbing in Lexington Park, Victim Transported to Area Hospital

July 6, 2021

On Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at approximately 3:30 a.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the 47700 block of Devin Circle in Lexington Park, for the reported stabbing victim.

Police arrived on the scene to find an unknown aged male with a stab wound to the arm, Deputies applied a tourniquet at approximately 3:39 a.m.

Emergency medical services transported the single male victim to an area hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Updates will be provided when they become available.


