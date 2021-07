Police Activity in the area of Leonardtown Wharf and Breton Bay regarding a missing person; James Anthony Bellosi

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Anne Arundel County in locating a critically missing individual named James Anthony Bellosi, age 31.

Bellosi is believed to be on foot in the Leonardtown area. His vehicle was found in the area and the Anne Arundel County Police Department is responding to assist in the search.

If seen, please contact (301) 475-8008 or 911.